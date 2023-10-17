Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Zodzinski sielski Saviet

Commercial real estate in Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Manufacture in Budahova, Belarus
Manufacture
Budahova, Belarus
Area 15 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale extension to the administratively household complex. You can find out the value of …
€56,848
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir