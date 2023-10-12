Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Zhodzina
  5. Restaurants and cafes

Restaurants for sale in Zhodzina, Belarus

сommercial property
8
shops
3
Restaurant To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Restaurant 10 rooms with parking, with surveillance security system, with security in Zhodzina, Belarus
Restaurant 10 rooms with parking, with surveillance security system, with security
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 263 m²
Floor 1/2
Building for sale in the sleeping area in the city. Zhodino at the address: Rokossovsky str.…
€141,198
Restaurant with parking, with separate entrance, with shopping mall in Zhodzina, Belarus
Restaurant with parking, with separate entrance, with shopping mall
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 309 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale premises in Zhodino without furniture and equipment, with a permanent tenant! Desig…
€240,037
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir