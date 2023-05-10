Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Zdanovicki sielski Saviet
  6. Shops

Shops for sale in Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Shop 1 room in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Shop 1 room
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 12 m²
€ 8,026
Shop in Ratomka, Belarus
Shop
Ratomka, Belarus
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 26,449
Shop in Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 127,683
