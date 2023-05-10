Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Zdanovicki sielski Saviet
  6. Offices

Offices for Sale in Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Office To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Office 10 rooms in Tarasava, Belarus
Office 10 rooms
Tarasava, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 170,092
Office 9 rooms in Tarasava, Belarus
Office 9 rooms
Tarasava, Belarus
Rooms 9
Area 141 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 67,489
Office 7 rooms in Tarasava, Belarus
Office 7 rooms
Tarasava, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 105 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 49,249
Office in Dziehciaroŭka, Belarus
Office
Dziehciaroŭka, Belarus
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 114,003
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir