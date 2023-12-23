Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Stowbtsy District
  5. Warehouses

Warehouses for sale in Stowbtsy District, Belarus

сommercial property
7
Warehouse To archive
1 property total found
Warehouse with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance in Navakolasava, Belarus
Warehouse with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance
Navakolasava, Belarus
Area 1 521 m²
Floor 1/1
€200,000
