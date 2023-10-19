Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Stowbtsy District, Belarus

3 properties total found
Commercial with parking, with furniture, with internet in Stowbtsy, Belarus
Commercial with parking, with furniture, with internet
Stowbtsy, Belarus
Area 7 940 m²
Floor 1
Address: Minsk region, Stolbtsovsky district, 277th km. Area – 27.1 m2, 130.4 m2, 7782 m2 pe…
€901,503
Commercial with driveways, with private sector in Novy Svierzan, Belarus
Commercial with driveways, with private sector
Novy Svierzan, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale production and storage site and the placement of workshops in the village. New over…
€25,622
Manufacture in Navakolasava, Belarus
Manufacture
Navakolasava, Belarus
Area 1 354 m²
Floor 1/1
Two production buildings or operating joinery ( production of Euro windows, doors, any wood …
Price on request
