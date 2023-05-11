Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Smalyavichy District
  5. Smalyavichy
  6. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in Smalyavichy, Belarus

2 properties total found
Manufacture in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Manufacture
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 157 m²
Price on request
Manufacture in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Manufacture
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 595 m²
€ 200,317
