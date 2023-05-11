Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Smalyavichy District
  5. Smalyavichy

Commercial real estate in Smalyavichy, Belarus

6 properties total found
Shop in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Shop
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 418 m²
€ 72,842
Commercial in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Commercial
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 187 m²
€ 36,421
Warehouse 50 rooms in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Warehouse 50 rooms
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 50
Area 2 156 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 391,528
Shop 3 rooms in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Shop 3 rooms
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 362 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 22,763
Manufacture in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Manufacture
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 157 m²
Price on request
Manufacture in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Manufacture
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 595 m²
€ 200,317
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir