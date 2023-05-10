Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Slutsk District
  5. Sluck
  6. Shops

Shops for sale in Sluck, Belarus

Shop To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Shop in Sluck, Belarus
Shop
Sluck, Belarus
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 38,305
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir