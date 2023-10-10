Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Sluck, Belarus

7 properties total found
Shop 2 rooms with parking, with separate entrance, with busy place in Sluck, Belarus
Shop 2 rooms with parking, with separate entrance, with busy place
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/5
€35,921
Commercial with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance in Sluck, Belarus
Commercial with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance
Sluck, Belarus
Area 944 m²
Number of floors 3
Interesting object at an interesting price in. Slutske! We bring to your attention a separat…
€178,661
Shop 4 rooms with parking, with separate entrance, with busy place in Sluck, Belarus
Shop 4 rooms with parking, with separate entrance, with busy place
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 72 m²
Floor 1
Shopping area Address: Slutsk, Melnichnaya str., D. 12B ⁇ そSell a good room for commercial…
€32,991
Commercial with security, with driveways in Sluck, Belarus
Commercial with security, with driveways
Sluck, Belarus
Area 18 m²
Floor 1/1
Parking for sale in. Slutsk, on Lenin str., 96A. Land plot in permanent use area of 0.5714 …
€89,803
Commercial real estate with driveways, with separate entrance in Sluck, Belarus
Commercial real estate with driveways, with separate entrance
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 377 m²
Floor 1/1
Rare offer: administrative building near the central streets of the city with all engineerin…
€47,265
Warehouse with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance in Sluck, Belarus
Warehouse with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance
Sluck, Belarus
Area 1 009 m²
Floor 1/1
The building of the former kitchen-dining room 1008.6 m2 is located on a plot of 0.4973 ha. …
€56,718
Commercial with internet, with surveillance security system, with security in Sluck, Belarus
Commercial with internet, with surveillance security system, with security
Sluck, Belarus
Area 692 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale ready business in. Slutske. On a land plot of 0.94 hectares (lease agreement) are l…
€283,589
