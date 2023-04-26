Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Sienicki sielski Saviet
  6. Shops

Shops for sale in Sienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Shop To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Shop in Atolina, Belarus
Shop
Atolina, Belarus
85 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 61,723
Shop in Pryluki, Belarus
Shop
Pryluki, Belarus
206 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 252,631
For sale isolated premises total area of 205.7 sq.m   In the agricultural town of Prilu…
Shop 6 rooms in Pryluki, Belarus
Shop 6 rooms
Pryluki, Belarus
6 Number of rooms 39 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 33,749
Great offer for financial investment, opening and doing business!!!   In the agricultur…
Shop 5 rooms in Pryluki, Belarus
Shop 5 rooms
Pryluki, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 39 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 33,749
Great offer for financial investment, opening and doing business!!!   In the agricultur…
Shop in Jubiliejny, Belarus
Shop
Jubiliejny, Belarus
12 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 2,733
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir