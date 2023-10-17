Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Sienicki sielski Saviet

Commercial real estate in Sienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

shops
4
7 properties total found
Shop with parking, with air conditioning, with separate entrance in Jubiliejny, Belarus
Shop with parking, with air conditioning, with separate entrance
Jubiliejny, Belarus
Area 193 m²
Floor 1/1
€61,585
Commercial with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance in Pryluki, Belarus
Commercial with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance
Pryluki, Belarus
Area 1 060 m²
Number of floors 4
The estate, which has a unique charisma near Minsk!  Address: ag. Priluki, Shkolnaya str.  ാ…
€265,006
Shop 1 room with air conditioning, with driveways, with separate entrance in Jubiliejny, Belarus
Shop 1 room with air conditioning, with driveways, with separate entrance
Jubiliejny, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale building at the stop of public transport «The settlement of Jubilee» in ag. Senitsa…
€21,318
Commercial with parking, with furniture, with surveillance security system in Sienica, Belarus
Commercial with parking, with furniture, with surveillance security system
Sienica, Belarus
Area 1 033 m²
Number of floors 3
The current business is for sale - one of the best educational centers in the Republic of Be…
€568,478
Established business 17 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Sienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Established business 17 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 17
Area 1 033 m²
Number of floors 3
The current business is for sale - one of the best educational centers in the Republic of Be…
€568,478
Shop with internet, with driveways, with separate entrance in Pryluki, Belarus
Shop with internet, with driveways, with separate entrance
Pryluki, Belarus
Area 206 m²
Floor 1/9
For sale isolated premises total area of 205.7 sq.m   In the agricultural town of Priluki, M…
€201,336
Shop with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance in Jubiliejny, Belarus
Shop with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance
Jubiliejny, Belarus
Area 12 m²
Floor 1/1
€2,842
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir