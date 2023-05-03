Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Pukhavichy District
  5. Maryina Horka
  6. Warehouses

Warehouses for sale in Maryina Horka, Belarus

Warehouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Warehouse in Maryina Horka, Belarus
Warehouse
Maryina Horka, Belarus
263 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 163,475
A unique offer in the district center of. Maryina Gorka! For sale a solid building that meet…
Realting.com
Go