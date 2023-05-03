Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Pukhavichy District
  5. Maryina Horka

Commercial real estate in Maryina Horka, Belarus

9 properties total found
Shop 3 rooms in Maryina Horka, Belarus
Shop 3 rooms
Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 96 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 68,105
Sale of premises in a microdistrict with a high cross-country, with a separate entrance of 9…
Manufacture in Maryina Horka, Belarus
Manufacture
Maryina Horka, Belarus
513 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 69,858
Production, warehouse, administrative premises  g. Maryina Gorka, st. New Zarya, 33A To…
Shop in Maryina Horka, Belarus
Shop
Maryina Horka, Belarus
120 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 227,048
For sale store in a good passage location near the city center in the immediate vicinity of …
Warehouse in Maryina Horka, Belarus
Warehouse
Maryina Horka, Belarus
263 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 163,475
A unique offer in the district center of. Maryina Gorka! For sale a solid building that meet…
Commercial in Maryina Horka, Belarus
Commercial
Maryina Horka, Belarus
345 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 272,458
A unique offer in the district center of. Maryina Gorka! For sale a solid building that meet…
Commercial in Maryina Horka, Belarus
Commercial
Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 962 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,294,719
Commercial in Maryina Horka, Belarus
Commercial
Maryina Horka, Belarus
78 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 38,144
Manufacture in Maryina Horka, Belarus
Manufacture
Maryina Horka, Belarus
535 m² 1/1 Floor
Price on request
Commercial real estate in Maryina Horka, Belarus
Commercial real estate
Maryina Horka, Belarus
18 Number of rooms 488 m²
€ 360,688
Legendary entertainment center - casino, night club, bars, restaurant, pizzeria, office 4 wi…
