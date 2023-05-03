Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Pukhavichy District
  5. Maryina Horka
  6. Shops

Shops for sale in Maryina Horka, Belarus

Shop 3 rooms in Maryina Horka, Belarus
Shop 3 rooms
Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 96 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 68,105
Sale of premises in a microdistrict with a high cross-country, with a separate entrance of 9…
Shop in Maryina Horka, Belarus
Shop
Maryina Horka, Belarus
120 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 227,048
For sale store in a good passage location near the city center in the immediate vicinity of …
