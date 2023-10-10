Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Kobryn
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in Kobryn, Belarus

сommercial property
10
Shop To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Shop in Kobryn, Belarus
Shop
Kobryn, Belarus
Floor 1/2
Business premises in the city of Kobrin, Brest region, with a total area of 49.8 m². The roo…
€42,538
Shop in Kobryn, Belarus
Shop
Kobryn, Belarus
The building is non-residential in ownership in the central part of the city of Kobrin, Bres…
€45,374
Shop 2 rooms in Kobryn, Belarus
Shop 2 rooms
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
Downtown store building! from 1 to 2 rooms, area 109.5 m & sup2;, floor 1/1, ceiling height …
€75,624
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir