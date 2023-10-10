Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Kobryn, Belarus

Warehouse 2 rooms in Kobryn, Belarus
Warehouse 2 rooms
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 496 m²
Number of floors 1
A warehouse building for sale in the northern part of the city of Kobrin. The capital struct…
€37,812
Warehouse 5 rooms with in a residential building in Kobryn, Belarus
Warehouse 5 rooms with in a residential building
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/2
Unheated insulated non-residential premises with a total area of 61.6 square meters are offe…
€28,359
Manufacture in Kobryn, Belarus
Manufacture
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 575 m²
Floor 1/1
The production and storage base is owned in the industrial zone of the city of Kobrin, Brest…
€63,335
Office in Kobryn, Belarus
Office
Kobryn, Belarus
Floor 1/1
Administrative placement in the property in the city of Kobrin, Brest region with a total ar…
€56,718
Manufacture in Kobryn, Belarus
Manufacture
Kobryn, Belarus
Floor 1/2
The building is administratively economic in ownership in the city of Kobrin, Brest region w…
€132,342
Shop in Kobryn, Belarus
Shop
Kobryn, Belarus
Floor 1/2
Business premises in the city of Kobrin, Brest region, with a total area of 49.8 m². The roo…
€42,538
Shop in Kobryn, Belarus
Shop
Kobryn, Belarus
The building is non-residential in ownership in the central part of the city of Kobrin, Bres…
€45,374
Commercial in Kobryn, Belarus
Commercial
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
Separate retail. There is a private parking space for 5 cars behind the house. The attic can…
€75,624
Commercial with yard, with bath house in Kobryn, Belarus
Commercial with yard, with bath house
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 66 m²
LOT 3562. Agrousadba is located in the former family estate of one of the oldest noble famil…
€127,615
Shop 2 rooms in Kobryn, Belarus
Shop 2 rooms
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
Downtown store building! from 1 to 2 rooms, area 109.5 m & sup2;, floor 1/1, ceiling height …
€75,624
