  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet
  6. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Kalodishchy
Manufacturein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Manufacture
Kalodishchy, Belarus
2 211 m²
€ 497,650
Multifunctional buildings + checkpoint g. Minsk, st. Tank, d.10 / 2 Area: Building 1: 422.9 …
Manufacturein Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 000 m²
€ 158,343
Land for industrial facilities  Frozen Kolodishchi Area: KPP- 11.7m2 ( construction cap…
Manufacturein Haradzisca, Belarus
Manufacture
Haradzisca, Belarus
510 m² 1/1 Floor
Price on request
Manufacturein Haradzisca, Belarus
Manufacture
Haradzisca, Belarus
510 m² 1/1 Floor
Price on request

