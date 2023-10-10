Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Kalodishchy
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in Kalodishchy, Belarus

сommercial property
10
Shop To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Shop with parking, with furniture, with internet in Kalodishchy, Belarus
Shop with parking, with furniture, with internet
Kalodishchy, Belarus
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale shop area of 55 m2 with a land plot of 3.7 acres in ag.Kolodishchi, Volmyansky Shly…
€46,320
Shop in Kalodishchy, Belarus
Shop
Kalodishchy, Belarus
Area 141 m²
Floor 1
Sale of premises on the M-2 highway near the current refueling «Gazpromneft» opposite the la…
€80,350
Shop with driveways, with busy place in Kalodishchy, Belarus
Shop with driveways, with busy place
Kalodishchy, Belarus
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 1
Sale of the building for reconstruction for the construction of a multifunctional complex, k…
€79,405
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir