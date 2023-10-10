Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Kalodishchy
  5. Restaurants and cafes

Restaurants for sale in Kalodishchy, Belarus

сommercial property
10
shops
3
Restaurant To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Restaurant with driveways, with busy place in Kalodishchy, Belarus
Restaurant with driveways, with busy place
Kalodishchy, Belarus
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 1
Sale of the building for reconstruction for the construction of a multifunctional complex, k…
€79,405
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir