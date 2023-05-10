Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Grodno District
  5. Warehouses

Warehouses for sale in Grodno District, Belarus

Warehouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Warehouse in Sapockinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse
Sapockinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 13,680
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir