Offices for Sale in Grodno District, Belarus

10 properties total found
Office 2 rooms in Hradno, Belarus
Office 2 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 5 173 m²
Floor 1/7
€ 3,614,268
Office 2 rooms in Hradno, Belarus
Office 2 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 33,745
Office 2 rooms in Hradno, Belarus
Office 2 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 33,745
Office in Hradno, Belarus
Office
Hradno, Belarus
€ 0
Office 6 rooms in Hradno, Belarus
Office 6 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 4
Office 1 room in Hradno, Belarus
Office 1 room
Hradno, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
€ 97,333
Office 1 room in Hradno, Belarus
Office 1 room
Hradno, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
€ 125,859
Office 4 rooms in Sapotskin, Belarus
Office 4 rooms
Sapotskin, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 661 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 702,255
Office in Hradno, Belarus
Office
Hradno, Belarus
Area 500 m²
€ 7
Office 2 rooms in Hradno, Belarus
Office 2 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 282,726
