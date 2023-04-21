Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homel Region
  4. Shops

Shops for sale in Homel Region, Belarus

Homel
5
Mazyr
1
6 properties total found
Shop in Homel, Belarus
Shop
Homel, Belarus
1 459 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 227,936
Trading premises  g. Gomel, st. Tsarikova, 5A Total area: 1458.8 m2 The buyer does not …
Shop in Homel, Belarus
Shop
Homel, Belarus
576 m²
€ 469,610
< b > Sale of a retail space Address: g. Gomel, October Ave., 22A Area – 576.2 m2 Pric…
Shop 1 room in Homel, Belarus
Shop 1 room
Homel, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 47 m² 1/9 Floor
Price on request
An isolated room for sale at Rechitsky Prospekt, 22A. The premises are owned. The total area…
Shop in Homel, Belarus
Shop
Homel, Belarus
231 m² 1 Floor
€ 1,685
For rent premises with an area of 231.3m2 in the city of Gomel in the center of Novobelitsa,…
Shop 12 rooms in Homel, Belarus
Shop 12 rooms
Homel, Belarus
12 Number of rooms 457 m² 11/1 Floor
€ 173,140
Product store for sale. In cap. the building ends with reconstruction. All networks were rep…
Shop 8 rooms in Mazyr, Belarus
Shop 8 rooms
Mazyr, Belarus
8 Number of rooms 476 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 118,526
  & nbsp; & nbsp; Sales of commercial premises and nbsp; 476.2 m & nbsp; 2, and nbsp; b…
