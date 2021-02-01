Belarus
39 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Manufacture
Homel, Belarus
560 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
Commercial real estate
Homel, Belarus
60 Number of rooms
3 457 m²
1/5 Floor
Price on request
Manufacture 50 rooms
Homel, Belarus
50 Number of rooms
2 155 m²
1/4 Floor
Price on request
Office 13 rooms
Homel, Belarus
13 Number of rooms
576 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 469,610
For sale building in Gomel! The facility is a separate one-story building with a total area …
Commercial
Homel, Belarus
4 517 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,685,444
Trading building, warehouses g. Gomel, st. Vladimirova, 6 Total area: 4 517.4 m2 The b…
Shop
Homel, Belarus
1 459 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 227,936
Trading premises g. Gomel, st. Tsarikova, 5A Total area: 1458.8 m2 The buyer does not …
Shop
Homel, Belarus
576 m²
€ 469,610
< b > Sale of a retail space Address: g. Gomel, October Ave., 22A Area – 576.2 m2 Pric…
Commercial
Homel, Belarus
1 234 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 4,558,710
Office rooms, services, shop g. Gomel, Sovetskaya St., 66A Area: 1,233.5 m2 The …
Manufacture
Homel, Belarus
3 880 m²
€ 596,043
Food sales Address: g. Gomel, pr-Orudy, 192 to 2 Area – 3,880.4 sq. M2 Price - 1 650 000 rub…
Warehouse 7 rooms
Hrabiani, Belarus
7 Number of rooms
258 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 18,144
Commercial
Homel, Belarus
21 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 7,750
A garage is for sale in the very center of Gomel near the station on ul. Chernyakhovsky, GSK…
Shop 1 room
Homel, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
47 m²
1/9 Floor
Price on request
An isolated room for sale at Rechitsky Prospekt, 22A. The premises are owned. The total area…
Shop
Homel, Belarus
231 m²
1 Floor
€ 1,685
For rent premises with an area of 231.3m2 in the city of Gomel in the center of Novobelitsa,…
Commercial
Mazyr, Belarus
523 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 182
Commercial
Homel, Belarus
140 m²
1/10 Floor
€ 90,262
Commercial
Homel, Belarus
21 m²
1 Floor
€ 5,653
Office
Homel, Belarus
59 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 54,705
The best location for the company. Maximum traffic. Two windows face the street. Farmer, one…
Manufacture
Dobrush, Belarus
59 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 118,526
Production building. Land area: 85.13 acres The complex consists of three buildings: a check…
Commercial
Homel, Belarus
3 025 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,255,856
For sale building & laquo; Family Park & raquo; 3025 sq.m. on a plot of 0.6 Ga, Republic of …
Manufacture
Novaja Milca, Belarus
2 374 m²
1/1 Floor
Price on request
Sale of woodworking production complex. The total area of the premises is 2370 sq m. Land 1.…
Manufacture
Rudnia, Belarus
459 m²
€ 108,497
Manufacture
Jaromina, Belarus
411 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 173,231
Office
Homel, Belarus
72 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 36,470
Shop 12 rooms
Homel, Belarus
12 Number of rooms
457 m²
11/1 Floor
€ 173,140
Product store for sale. In cap. the building ends with reconstruction. All networks were rep…
Commercial
Homel, Belarus
3 025 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,185,265
Sold by the shopping center in the center of Gomel. A good location guarantees massive atten…
Commercial
Homel, Belarus
294 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 136,761
Commercial
Mazyr, Belarus
191 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 36,470
Commercial
Homel, Belarus
50 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 8,206
Commercial
Homel, Belarus
392 m²
€ 154,996
Shop 8 rooms
Mazyr, Belarus
8 Number of rooms
476 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 118,526
& nbsp; & nbsp; Sales of commercial premises and nbsp; 476.2 m & nbsp; 2, and nbsp; b…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
