  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homel Region
  4. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in Homel Region, Belarus

Homel
3
3
conkauski sielski Saviet
1
1
Dobrush
1
1
Jarominski sielski Saviet
1
1
Krasnienski sielski Saviet
1
1
Michalkauski sielski Saviet
1
1
8 properties total found
Manufacture in Homel, Belarus
Manufacture
Homel, Belarus
560 m² Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
Manufacture 50 rooms in Homel, Belarus
Manufacture 50 rooms
Homel, Belarus
50 Number of rooms 2 155 m² 1/4 Floor
Price on request
Manufacture in Homel, Belarus
Manufacture
Homel, Belarus
3 880 m²
€ 596,043
Food sales Address: g. Gomel, pr-Orudy, 192 to 2 Area – 3,880.4 sq. M2 Price - 1 650 000 rub…
Manufacture in Dobrush, Belarus
Manufacture
Dobrush, Belarus
59 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 118,526
Production building. Land area: 85.13 acres The complex consists of three buildings: a check…
Manufacture in Novaja Milca, Belarus
Manufacture
Novaja Milca, Belarus
2 374 m² 1/1 Floor
Price on request
Sale of woodworking production complex. The total area of the premises is 2370 sq m. Land 1.…
Manufacture in Rudnia, Belarus
Manufacture
Rudnia, Belarus
459 m²
€ 108,497
Manufacture in Jaromina, Belarus
Manufacture
Jaromina, Belarus
411 m² Number of floors 1
€ 173,231
Manufacture in conki, Belarus
Manufacture
conki, Belarus
810 m² 1 Floor
€ 141,320
Arched canopy for equipment repair (angar) p. Chenky. The area of the hangar is 810 m2 with …
