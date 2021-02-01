Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homel Region
  4. Homel

Commercial real estate in Homel, Belarus

25 properties total found
Manufacturein Homel, Belarus
Manufacture
Homel, Belarus
560 m² Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
Office 13 roomsin Homel, Belarus
Office 13 rooms
Homel, Belarus
13 Number of rooms 576 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 465,916
For sale building in Gomel! The facility is a separate one-story building with a total area …
Commercialin Homel, Belarus
Commercial
Homel, Belarus
4 517 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,664,672
Trading building, warehouses  g. Gomel, st. Vladimirova, 6 Total area: 4 517.4 m2 The b…
Shopin Homel, Belarus
Shop
Homel, Belarus
1 459 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 226,205
Trading premises  g. Gomel, st. Tsarikova, 5A Total area: 1458.8 m2 The buyer does not …
Shopin Homel, Belarus
Shop
Homel, Belarus
576 m²
€ 465,977
< b > Sale of a retail space Address: g. Gomel, October Ave., 22A Area – 576.2 m2 Pric…
Commercialin Homel, Belarus
Commercial
Homel, Belarus
1 234 m² Number of floors 2
€ 4,524,090
Office rooms, services, shop  g. Gomel, Sovetskaya St., 66A Area: 1,233.5 m2  The …
Manufacturein Homel, Belarus
Manufacture
Homel, Belarus
3 880 m²
€ 591,432
Food sales Address: g. Gomel, pr-Orudy, 192 to 2 Area – 3,880.4 sq. M2 Price - 1 650 000 rub…
Commercialin Homel, Belarus
Commercial
Homel, Belarus
21 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 7,691
A garage is for sale in the very center of Gomel near the station on ul. Chernyakhovsky, GSK…
Shop 1 roomin Homel, Belarus
Shop 1 room
Homel, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 47 m² 1/9 Floor
Price on request
An isolated room for sale at Rechitsky Prospekt, 22A. The premises are owned. The total area…
Shopin Homel, Belarus
Shop
Homel, Belarus
231 m² 1 Floor
€ 1,672
For rent premises with an area of 231.3m2 in the city of Gomel in the center of Novobelitsa,…
Commercialin Homel, Belarus
Commercial
Homel, Belarus
140 m² 1/10 Floor
€ 89,577
Commercialin Homel, Belarus
Commercial
Homel, Belarus
21 m² 1 Floor
€ 5,610
Officein Homel, Belarus
Office
Homel, Belarus
59 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 54,289
The best location for the company. Maximum traffic. Two windows face the street. Farmer, one…
Commercialin Homel, Belarus
Commercial
Homel, Belarus
3 025 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,238,725
For sale building & laquo; Family Park & raquo; 3025 sq.m. on a plot of 0.6 Ga, Republic of …
Officein Homel, Belarus
Office
Homel, Belarus
72 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 36,193
Shop 12 roomsin Homel, Belarus
Shop 12 rooms
Homel, Belarus
12 Number of rooms 457 m² 11/1 Floor
€ 171,825
Product store for sale. In cap. the building ends with reconstruction. All networks were rep…
Commercialin Homel, Belarus
Commercial
Homel, Belarus
3 025 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,176,263
Sold by the shopping center in the center of Gomel. A good location guarantees massive atten…
Commercialin Homel, Belarus
Commercial
Homel, Belarus
294 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 135,723
Commercialin Homel, Belarus
Commercial
Homel, Belarus
50 m² Number of floors 2
€ 8,143
Commercialin Homel, Belarus
Commercial
Homel, Belarus
392 m²
€ 153,819
Commercialin Homel, Belarus
Commercial
Homel, Belarus
173 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 172,485
For sale Room, g. Gomel, st. Mazurova, 117-in-house, district Central district from 5 rooms,…
Commercialin Homel, Belarus
Commercial
Homel, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 275 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 90,482
Limited Liability Company & laquo; Real Estate Agency Special Style & raquo ;, acting on the…
Commercialin Homel, Belarus
Commercial
Homel, Belarus
83 m² Number of floors 1
€ 37,098
Administrative room on the street. Paris Square from 82.9 to 93.33 m & sup2;, 1st floor. Ad…
Commercialin Homel, Belarus
Commercial
Homel, Belarus
29 361 m² Number of floors 4
€ 34,380,604
Officein Homel, Belarus
Office
Homel, Belarus
9 031 m²
€ 2,437,091

Properties features in Homel, Belarus

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir