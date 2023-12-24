Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Brest District
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in Brest District, Belarus

Shop in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 203 m²
Floor 1/1
The building is non-residential (assignment - a building specialized for consumer services) …
€10,430
Shop in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 116 m²
Floor 1
€4,988
