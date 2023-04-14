Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Baranavichy
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in Baranavichy, Belarus

Shop To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Shopin Baranavichy, Belarus
Shop
Baranavichy, Belarus
750 m²
€ 848,267
Sale Object status. Shop for sale Address: Brest region, g. Baranovichi, st. Domeyko, 30 Are…
Shopin Baranavichy, Belarus
Shop
Baranavichy, Belarus
11 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 9,953
Administrative-commercial premises for sale, area 11 sq. M., In a commercial building with h…
Shopin Baranavichy, Belarus
Shop
Baranavichy, Belarus
29 m² 1/5 Floor
Price on request
On sale administrative and commercial premises in the Military Town with a total area of 29.…
Shop 3 roomsin Baranavichy, Belarus
Shop 3 rooms
Baranavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 36 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 19,906
The room is 95.2 sq.m., which is located on the street. Chernyshevsky ! * Area: total & ndas…
Shop 6 roomsin Baranavichy, Belarus
Shop 6 rooms
Baranavichy, Belarus
6 Number of rooms 16 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 64,520
The room is 392.6 sq.m., which is located on the Sloimsky highway ! * Area: total & ndash; 3…
Shop 5 roomsin Baranavichy, Belarus
Shop 5 rooms
Baranavichy, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 352 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 99,530
Commercial space is sold in: RB, Brest region, g. Baranovichi, Telman St. 64; 352m2 The faci…

Properties features in Baranavichy, Belarus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir