  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Baranavichy

Commercial real estate in Baranavichy, Belarus

15 properties total found
Manufacturein Baranavichy, Belarus
Manufacture
Baranavichy, Belarus
2 023 m²
€ 153,819
Sale. Production + warehouse Address: g. Baranovichi, Vilchkovsky 214 B Area - 2023.4 m2 In …
Shopin Baranavichy, Belarus
Shop
Baranavichy, Belarus
750 m²
€ 848,267
Sale Object status. Shop for sale Address: Brest region, g. Baranovichi, st. Domeyko, 30 Are…
Officein Baranavichy, Belarus
Office
Baranavichy, Belarus
64 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 38,907
3 bedroom apartment for business on the street Gagarin! * Area: total – 64.3 sq.m., resident…
Shopin Baranavichy, Belarus
Shop
Baranavichy, Belarus
11 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 9,953
Administrative-commercial premises for sale, area 11 sq. M., In a commercial building with h…
Shopin Baranavichy, Belarus
Shop
Baranavichy, Belarus
29 m² 1/5 Floor
Price on request
On sale administrative and commercial premises in the Military Town with a total area of 29.…
Office 3 roomsin Baranavichy, Belarus
Office 3 rooms
Baranavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 25,335
2 bedroom apartment in the city center. * Area: total – 44.8 square meters, residential – 32…
Commercial 6 roomsin Baranavichy, Belarus
Commercial 6 rooms
Baranavichy, Belarus
6 Number of rooms 10 m²
€ 3,415
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission!   P…
Shop 3 roomsin Baranavichy, Belarus
Shop 3 rooms
Baranavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 36 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 19,906
The room is 95.2 sq.m., which is located on the street. Chernyshevsky ! * Area: total & ndas…
Shop 6 roomsin Baranavichy, Belarus
Shop 6 rooms
Baranavichy, Belarus
6 Number of rooms 16 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 64,520
The room is 392.6 sq.m., which is located on the Sloimsky highway ! * Area: total & ndash; 3…
Office 4 roomsin Baranavichy, Belarus
Office 4 rooms
Baranavichy, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 113 m² 2/2 Floor
Price on request
Room 112 sq.m. on the street Lenin ! * 2 et. / 2-et. brick house; * Area: total & ndash; 112…
Commercialin Baranavichy, Belarus
Commercial
Baranavichy, Belarus
5 m² Number of floors 5
€ 723,854
Lighthouse and ndash; It is a multifunctional administrative center -. On the lower floors t…
Shop 5 roomsin Baranavichy, Belarus
Shop 5 rooms
Baranavichy, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 352 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 99,530
Commercial space is sold in: RB, Brest region, g. Baranovichi, Telman St. 64; 352m2 The faci…
Commercialin Baranavichy, Belarus
Commercial
Baranavichy, Belarus
9 m²
Price on request
PROPOSED BENEFIT FOR FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS, ¡OPENING AND WEEK OF BUSINESS!!! In the center o…
Warehousein Baranavichy, Belarus
Warehouse
Baranavichy, Belarus
1 805 m²
€ 146,996
Commercialin Baranavichy, Belarus
Commercial
Baranavichy, Belarus
1 445 m²
€ 1,243,636

