Houses for sale in Belgium

villas
4
House To archive
8 properties total found
Villa 10 rooms in Hoeselt, Belgium
Villa 10 rooms
Hoeselt, Belgium
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 815 m²
Number of floors 3
Grand villa (814m²) with swimming pond, pool house and park gardens of 8.490m² This extensi…
€1,40M
Agency
Seniorbel
Languages: English, Русский, Español
Villa with basement in Bruges, Belgium
Villa with basement
Bruges, Belgium
Area 257 m²
Belgium Bruges Beautiful villa with a winter garden. Living area of the villa: 257 m2 Total …
€637,000
House in Bruges, Belgium
House
Bruges, Belgium
Area 596 m²
Belgium Bruges Cozy house with fireplace in Bruges Residential area of the house: 193 m2 Tot…
€429,000
House in Bruges, Belgium
House
Bruges, Belgium
Area 114 m²
Belgium Bruges New house with an attic in Bruges Year built: 2004 Distance: to the stop of p…
€345,000
House with terrace in Bruges, Belgium
House with terrace
Bruges, Belgium
Area 832 m²
Belgium Bruges One-story house with a terrace in Bruges Year built: 1966 Living area of the …
€299,000
House with basement in Bruges, Belgium
House with basement
Bruges, Belgium
Area 598 m²
Belgium Bruges House with fireplace with Bruges The location of the house is very good: ther…
€379,000
Villa in Melle, Belgium
Villa
Melle, Belgium
Area 2 500 m²
Belgium Ghent Cozy villa with pool and jacuzzi Total area 2500 m2: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, …
€1,30M
Villa with basement, with sauna in Bruges, Belgium
Villa with basement, with sauna
Bruges, Belgium
Area 325 m²
Belgium Bruges Villa with a beautiful huge garden Living area of the villa: 325 m2 Total are…
€1,63M
Properties features in Belgium

cheap
luxury
