Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zhdanovichy
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Zhdanovichy, Belarus

сommercial property
9
Warehouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Warehouse 876 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Warehouse 876 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 876 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale building with storage facilities. Total area = 876.1m2. On the ground floor there a…
$700,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go