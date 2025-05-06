Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zhdanovichy
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Zhdanovichy, Belarus

сommercial property
9
2 properties total found
Shop 10 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Shop 10 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 10 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale an isolated retail space in the shopping center "Crown"! ❤️ Are you looking for the…
$10,990
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 962 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Shop 962 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 25
Area 962 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale is a 3-storey building, fully occupied by tenants, with a payback of 10% per annum.…
$695,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go