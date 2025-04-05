Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Akciabrski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
For sale cottage in the village of Posadets, Logoy district, 56 km. from MKAD. The plot of 2…
$17,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes