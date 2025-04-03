Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Bezirk St Johann im Pongau
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Bezirk St Johann im Pongau, Austria

1 property total found
Apartment 120 rooms in Bad Gastein, Austria
Apartment 120 rooms
Bad Gastein, Austria
Rooms 120
Bad GasteinTotal area of ​​all properties: 22,285 m2 Planned room quota 120+ plus wellness…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bezirk St Johann im Pongau, Austria

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes