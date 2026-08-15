Villas for sale in Bezirk Moedling, Austria

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Villas for sale in Bezirk Modling, Austria

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Villa 8 rooms in Hinterbruhl, Austria
Villa 8 rooms
Hinterbruhl, Austria
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 4
Gaadner StreetsExclusive villa with private elevator in the house, pool and view of green ar…
$2,76M
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