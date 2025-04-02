Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Bezirk Gaenserndorf
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Bezirk Gaenserndorf, Austria

1 property total found
Enjoy Life in 2275 Bernhardsthal - 4 Rooms, Garden and Much More! Free of Commission. in Gemeinde Duernkrut, Austria
Enjoy Life in 2275 Bernhardsthal - 4 Rooms, Garden and Much More! Free of Commission.
Gemeinde Duernkrut, Austria
Rooms 4
Area 69 m²
A beautiful 4 - room apartment, top 3, plus kitchen, bathroom and toilet in mint condition. …
$193,144
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes