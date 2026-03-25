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  4. Villa Villa Serenity,6 km from Qerret Beach(entrance of Kavaje)

Villa Villa Serenity,6 km from Qerret Beach(entrance of Kavaje)

Kavaja, Albania
from
$407,668
;
35
Leave a request
ID: 37920
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Albania
  • State
    Central Albania
  • Region
    Tirana County
  • City
    Bashkia Kavaje
  • Town
    Kavaja

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    1

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

Luxury Villa for Sale – Only 5 km from Qerret Beach
✨ Villa Serenity – Elegance, Privacy & Premium Living in Kavajë (Shën Gjergj Road, near the Northern Ring Road) ✨
Located in a peaceful residential area surrounded by private villas, this unique property perfectly blends neoclassical architecture with modern interior design, creating a refined and comfortable environment for a high-quality lifestyle just minutes from the sea.
🏡 Property Details: ▪️ Building area: 165 m²
▪️ Land area: 735 m²
▪️ South-West orientation, ensuring natural sunlight throughout the day
The villa's interior has been thoughtfully designed for both functionality and elegance, featuring an open-plan living and dining area that creates a spacious and bright atmosphere, complemented by a functional fireplace that adds warmth and character to the home.
🛏 Layout: ▫️ 3 bedrooms, including a master suite with walk-in wardrobe and private bathroom
▫️ 3 modern bathrooms
▫️ Dedicated laundry room
▫️ Central hallway connecting the sleeping areas
▫️ Carefully designed spaces for maximum family comfort
✨ Premium Features: ▪️ Chiller heating and cooling system
▪️ Security camera system
▪️ Anti-theft alarm system
▪️ High-quality sanitary fittings by Invaso & Grohe
▪️ Built-in appliances
▪️ Quartz countertop kitchen
▪️ Smart automatic garden irrigation system
▪️ Gazebo for relaxing evenings and entertaining guests in the landscaped garden
🌿 Outdoor Area: The beautifully landscaped and well-maintained garden offers the perfect setting for relaxation, privacy, and memorable family moments outdoors.
🚗 Convenience: ▪️ Parking space for 2 vehicles
▪️ Remote-controlled entrance gate
📍 Strategic Location: Just 5 km from Qerret Beach, with quick access to the Northern Ring Road and located near Shën Gjergj Road in Kavajë.
The area offers excellent connectivity to the beach, highway, and city center, making this property an ideal choice for both residential living and investment.
📜 Property Ownership Certificate Available
💰 Price: €349,000
🌿 Villa Serenity is more than just a home – it is a lifestyle. A property where elegance, comfort, and privacy come together in one exclusive address.
📞 Contact now:
📩 Email: 🌐 Website: www.iguanaimobiliare.com⁠�

 

Location on the map

Kavaja, Albania
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Villa Villa Serenity,6 km from Qerret Beach(entrance of Kavaje)
Kavaja, Albania
from
$407,668
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