Veles Enterprises

Services

Real estate



Veles Property ltd is an international real estate agency, which employs real professionals who are members of the Association of Realtors of Northern Cyprus.

Employees provide a wide range of services in the sale, purchase and lease of residential and non-residential real estate in the country. The company has established close cooperation with reliable and large construction companies operating in Cyprus. The agency also offers real estate on the TRNC from the secondary market.

Our portfolio contains many properties, including:

apartments with an author's solution;

luxury villas;

bungalow by the sea coast;

cozy townhouses;

commercial real estate.

You can get acquainted with the proposed objects on the website of the company (there are 2 language versions of the site for the convenience of customers - Russian and English). As we work on the international market, our ads are placed on information platforms in different countries of the world, so anyone can buy property in Cyprus.

Contacting us, you can be sure that specialists strive to satisfy your desires as much as possible, find an object that will fully correspond to your ideas about aesthetics, comfort and ergonomics and make a deal on understandable terms. Buying, selling, concluding a lease agreement and much more are transparent, officially registered and therefore you do not have to worry about where your finances are invested. In addition to real estate search and transaction support, we provide a range of other services, including translation from / into any languages of the world of documents, etc. Therefore, we are ready to organize the arrangement in Northern Cyprus even on a turnkey basis.

Our North Cyprus property is about reliability!



CONSULTING



It is worth asking Veles Consulting not to spend precious minutes of your life monitoring the legislation of an unfamiliar state. Experienced specialists will provide advice on:

Obtaining permits to purchase real estate by a foreigner. Managers will help not only to deal with the list of necessary documents, but will also gladly accompany a person at all stages of this process. If necessary, we will also take care of the selection of housing or commercial premises for doing business;

Re-registration of ownership of real estate;

Preparation of contracts of sale of real estate, deposit agreement, trust with local residents;

Conclusions of the lease of the villa, etc.;

Conducting transactions of purchase and sale of houses, villas, apartments, commercial real estate, cars;

Registration of contracts in the Tax Service, as well as their registration in the Land Cadastre. Only a contract registered in accordance with the procedure established by law will protect the rights of the buyer and protect from reselling the villa or restaurant to a third party or issuing a loan secured by this property;

Opening companies for foreigners and citizens of the TRNC. This item is especially popular, because Northern Cyprus is about loyal tax policy, property protection, confidentiality, lack of corruption schemes, promising economy and more.

Opening of the association, charitable foundation;

Visas



Veles Visas is designed to provide assistance in opening a visa and immersing yourself in the culture of another country as soon as possible. Preparation of documents is a rather troublesome event that requires responsibility and a high level of professionalism. Relying on your own in solving this issue without involving specialists will be rash, because there is a risk of missing something important. We are ready to help you fulfill any dream and apply for a visa to any country. Want to visit the incredible island of Isola Bella in Italy, feed pigeons in Piazza San Marco in Venice, ride a glacier express or ride an elephant on the ocean in Thailand? Or maybe you dream to see with your own eyes as at dawn take off into the sky huge balloons in the magical Cappadocia? We will help you fulfill your dreams and not only apply for a visa to the Schengen countries, but also take on the execution of other permits for entry into the country.

Also with us you can not only enjoy incredible travel, but also to realize yourself. Veles Visas deals with student visas and helps young people reach the heights in Canada, the UK, India, Australia and other countries of the world. Isn’t it wonderful to have the opportunity to become a student at Harvard, Wilhelm University of Westphalia, La Sapienza University of Rome and other prestigious world-class institutions? With us, a visa for students is easy and simple, without unnecessary paperwork and in the shortest possible time. Our staff will be happy to tell you about all the features of obtaining a visa to a particular corner of the globe.

Working with us is a guarantee of your peace of mind.



TOURISM



The Mediterranean Sea is the cradle of many civilizations, its waves washing the shores of 21 states. Charming Mediterranean cities, located on the gentle coast of the sea, are popular when choosing tourist destinations for active travel or measured rest on the beach. One of the most successful destinations is tourism to Northern Cyprus. Ancient cities and theaters, picturesque landscapes, shrouded in the mystery of the legend of knights and castles of the Crusaders, the sea and cathedrals intertwine on this island and fascinate every traveler. Here everyone will find something to their liking.

Northern Cyprus is an amazing place, the splendor of which does not leave anyone indifferent. Only here you can wake up in the morning on the emerald shore in a luxury hotel, at lunch to swim with huge sea turtles far from human eyes, and at sunset to find solace in prayers at the wishing icon of Andrew the First-Called. Northern Cyprus is a country worth visiting at least once in a lifetime. We will gladly help you to touch the beauty and get acquainted with the amazing Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.



IMMIGRATION



We do not just help to collect a package of documents for obtaining a residence permit in Cyprus or ensure the transfer of the client and his legalization in the country within the framework of relocation, we provide comprehensive support. This includes finding suitable housing for rent or purchase, solving issues related to medical care, as well as getting an education for family members of different ages, and if necessary, we will help you buy furniture for a new villa or office.

We also understand how important time is to a person and how valuable a resource it is in life, so the application and approval process is remote. To contact the manager and even to submit some documents to different authorities, you will not need to leave your business. In all other cases, specialists will guide you by the hand to the right office and save you from paperwork and wandering along the corridors.

We do more than you expect from us!

Our team will also help move the business. It is simply impossible to be prepared for such a step, and “stretching the pleasure” and moving for a long time can cause business losses, fees in a hurry can also lead to many problems. Documentation of business relocation is not easy, because it is necessary to understand all the nuances and subtleties of the legislation of the host country. Veles Immigration has valuable experience and many cases in its arsenal to make the business move smoothly.



Translations



Translation is performed by professional translators who have the necessary knowledge in the field of knowledge in which it is required. The correct use of terminology is very important. Written translation is performed from / into different languages of the world, the most popular are translations into Turkish, Russian, English. In addition to such a service as notarial translation, in some cases documents are certified by the Embassy of Turkey, and the power of attorney is certified by the court.

Veles Translation also affixes an apostille on documents of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and powers of attorney of third-country nationals who reside in the country.

On average, it takes 2 days to translate a document, but if you need a translation earlier, we are ready to perform it as part of the urgent translation service. After all, we strive to satisfy the client’s requests as much as possible. To order a translation of the document, you must bring the original to the office of the company or send a scanned copy of the document online. In addition, it is necessary to provide passports of persons specified in the documents (this is necessary to verify the correctness of spelling of the surname and name).

Among the services is interpretation. Theme and complexity do not matter. Our translators have the necessary qualifications to help you organize negotiations with a foreign company, sports events, press conferences, as well as provide translation services in the courts of the TRNC.



We are always happy to help you and will do everything to provide advisory support to people in the country and perform transfers for those who want to go abroad for study or work, sailors or tourists.