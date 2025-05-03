  1. Realting.com
Team Real Esate

Montenegro, Podgorica
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2024
On the platform
1 year
Languages
English
Website
www.teamrealestate.me
About the agency

Team Real Estate is a proud branch of the company STP Partners, specializing in intermediation and consultations regarding investments in Montenegro, Serbia, and Croatia. Our expertise lies in facilitating the buying and selling of properties in the stunning Montenegro. Additionally, our portfolio includes the leasing of residential and commercial spaces.

 

Our Mission

 

Our primary mission is to make your journey through the process of buying or selling real estate in Montenegro as smooth as possible. We understand the significance of this decision and aim to provide you with the best support throughout the entire journey. Here's how we achieve that:

 

1. Promoting Your Property
 

Our task is to highlight your property in both the Montenegrin and international markets. We utilize our knowledge and resources to present it to those in search of their perfect home or investment opportunity.

 

2. Ownership Verification
 

Safety is paramount when it comes to real estate. Before engaging in any transaction, we meticulously verify the ownership of the property to ensure full transparency and legality.

 

3. Contract Facilitation
 

Drafting legally valid contracts is essential to protect your interests during the buying or leasing process. Our team of experts will assist you in ensuring that contract signings proceed smoothly and with complete clarity.

 

4. Full Buyer Support
 

If you are in search of your ideal place, rest assured that we will be with you throughout the entire process. We provide you with all the necessary information and support to make the best decision.

 

Team Real Estate is your key connection to the real estate market in Montenegro. We not only help you realize your dreams of finding the perfect home or investment but also prioritize your peace of mind and security throughout the process.

 

Together with STP Partners, we offer you an experience that aids in achieving your real estate ambitions in Montenegro. Contact us today and let us assist you in realizing your real estate goals!

Working time
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Montenegro
Tanja P
Tanja P
