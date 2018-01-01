  1. Realting.com
caminho das searas 50
Private Luxury Collection
Real estate agency
2020
English, Portugues
privateluxurycollection.com
Agencies nearby
MENU Portugal
Residential property 273

MENU Portugal offers:

Knowledge of the local Portugal real estate market and its regional features; Personalized selection of the investment real estate; Qualified approach to the investment attractiveness analysis of objects; Many years of working experience  in Portugal with foreign buyers; An exclusive list of real estate and investment opportunities which are not presented on the open market.
Riviera Portugal
Residential property 396

The consultants of the Riviera Portugal real estate agency will help you choose an apartment in Portugal in a new building, a ready-made house or a residential complex with a close due date. We constantly update information about the availability and cost of real estate. We have been working in the real estate industry for more than 10 years. We'll find a house and approve the mortgage! Real estate agency, AMI license 13569 Mortgage broker, Bank of Portugal license 3709.

ARR Portugal

We provide a full range of real estate services in Portugal. We select real estate taking into account your needs, including we find off-market objects, evaluate the condition of objects in more than 10 parameters: quality and environmental friendliness, the state of engineering networks, opportunities for redevelopment, burdens and restrictions, legal cleanliness, location and transport accessibility, social and commercial infrastructure, attractiveness for investment. We organize views. We help to apply for a mortgage – we apply to several banks at once, we help accelerate decision-making. We advise on tax nuances and draw up a Portuguese tax number. We provide full legal support for transactions. Licensed by Banco de Portugal for opening accounts and issuing loans. Employees underwent professional training at the IFB Banking Institute. License 0006376. Professional liability is insured by Hiscox.

Immoportugal24
Residential property 4

Immoportugal24 is designed to broker the most prestigious transactions in the real estate market and property modernization in the Cascais area. We start from a careful evaluation of your property and the best binomial quality and price, without wasting time on bureaucracy, we take care of the entire process.

Immoportugal24 is a real estate company that offers perfect solutions for renting, selling, Golden Visa and also for owners who want to renovate and modernize their homes to DIN standard. We don't sell houses, we convey joie de vivre!

We have a multilingual staff with in-depth knowledge of this market and we are ready to serve national and international customers.

Immoportugal24 works with the German, Swiss, Austrian, English and American markets.

Why Immoportugal24?

The tried and tested team at Immoportugal24 Immobilien stands for expert, serious and committed mediation work. We bring sellers and buyers, landlords and tenants together - for the benefit of everyone involved. Immoportugal24 Immobilien was founded in 2009 by Onorato D. Mr. Onorato has been successfully working in the real estate industry for 13 years. Our particular strength is our presence in the region. We sell residential and commercial properties in the Lisbon area, Portugal and the surrounding area.

Villagrand Real Estate
Residential property 292 Сommercial property 5

Villagrand Real Estate is one of the leading real estate agents in Portugal, with headquarters in the Algarve and representative offices in the area of ​​Lisbon and Porto and deals with some of the most exclusive properties in Portugal and in the International market.

Villagrand Real Estate is registered in the Portuguese authorities as a licensed agent, complying with strict standards, complemented by its multinational team and is fluent in English, German, French, Dutch and Portuguese among others.

 

 

