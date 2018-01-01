  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Personalnyy rielter Nedvizhimost

Personalnyy rielter Nedvizhimost

Belarus, ул. Суворова, д.18, офис 1, 210026 г. Витебск
;
Personalnyy rielter Nedvizhimost
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2004
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Polski
Website
Website
pr-agency.by
We are on social networks
Company description

The agency "Personal Real Estate Realtor" provides all types of real estate services in the primary and secondary real estate markets. Cooperation with our agency will save your time and nerves, and help you buy a house, find a land plot or sell real estate with a minimal investment of time and resources.
The agency employs certified specialists in all real estate activities who are true professionals in their field with many years of experience.
The main principle of our agency is an individual approach to each client and a policy of 100% transparency in all transactions!

Services

Buying and selling apartments, rooms
Buying and selling cottages, houses, plots
Commercial real estate for sale

Agencies nearby
Marielt
1 192 properties

Marielt is a consantly developing real estate agency on the Minsk and Minsk region market. We provide a full range of real estate services, which allows us to successfully solve almost all types of problems associated with the real estate market.

AN Marielt has been rapidly developing and has financial stability since its foundation. We are trusted, because we stick to transparency in relations with our clients, pricing flexibility in the field of real estate services, as well as a personal approachto each client.

Customer orientation, adequacy of remuneration and fast task solving are the basic principles of our company. Only certified specialists with legal education work with Marielt. Transactions are carried out on average 35% faster than in other Minsk agencies. We have free of charge support system throughout every transaction. Each proposal is evaluated by experts, before entering the market.

Dianest-Stroyinvest
270 properties

Dianest Group is one of the leaders in the real estate market. More than 19 years, we attract customers with an impeccable reputation and high-quality standards. All our employees are experts in the market who help clients to solve housing issues. We efficiently and quickly provide a full range of real estate services with an individual approach to each client. We adhere to professional integrity, strive to find common ground with clients, constantly improve our skills, which improves the quality of our services and creates an estimable reputation of the agency.

Era - Nedvizhimosti plyus
1 property

We work in 24/7 mode to help our customers – customers and sellers of real estate – safely, quickly and efficiently solve « apartment issue ».

Sale / purchase / rental; new buildings / parochka; residential / commercial real estate; rooms / apartments / residential buildings / land – all this is part of the field of activity of specialists of our companies who accompany the transaction from beginning to end. Our services are paid by customers only after a successful transaction at tariffs established by the state.

OOO Tvoy rielter
217 properties
Your Realtor real estate agency helps its clients to make their cherished dreams and plans come true. We provide only high-quality services to both individuals and legal entities. Every person to cooperate with our company will definitely get the desired result and confidence in the future.
OOO RieltKafe
115 properties

Your luck begins with us! We set new standards for the purchase and sale of housing in the secondary market of Belarus! Our main priority is to provide the client with a full range of services related to the purchase of real estate. We do not just sell square meters, we offer care as a service: from selecting the best option for a property, assistance in attracting loans, full legal support of the transaction to the help with settlement.

At all stages, the client is surrounded by attention of the highest level professionals — the best real estate market experts with extensive working experience make a team of the RieltKafe. We offer only what really is necessary for a successful transaction and customer comfort. Nothing unuseful! Order a free consultation at home and make sure that we really are putting into a practice a new approach to the service. RealtKafe is a service for you: profitable, understandable and honest.

Realting.com
Go