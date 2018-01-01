Personalnyy rielter Nedvizhimost
Belarus, ул. Суворова, д.18, офис 1, 210026 г. Витебск
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2004
Languages
English, Русский, Polski
Website
We are on social networks
Company description
The agency "Personal Real Estate Realtor" provides all types of real estate services in the primary and secondary real estate markets. Cooperation with our agency will save your time and nerves, and help you buy a house, find a land plot or sell real estate with a minimal investment of time and resources.
The agency employs certified specialists in all real estate activities who are true professionals in their field with many years of experience.
The main principle of our agency is an individual approach to each client and a policy of 100% transparency in all transactions!
Services
Buying and selling apartments, rooms
Buying and selling cottages, houses, plots
Commercial real estate for sale
Apartments
Houses
