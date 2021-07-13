  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Otthon Centrum

Otthon Centrum

Hungary, Fő utca 50, 2216 Bénye, Hungary (Венгрия)
Share using:
QR
Otthon Centrum
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2005
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Hungarian
Website
Website
centr.oc.hu
Company description

Otthon Centrum, which was nominated by the Hungarian Real Estate Association in 2006, has become the winner of the title "Best Hungarian Real Estate Agent" for the eighth time. Otthon Centrum offers a wide choice of services in the field of buying and selling residential real estate.

At the moment, we own 5 offices in the centre of Budapest. Our experienced team of consultants is always willing to help you find the right property in the city centre, in the suburbs, or in any other city of Hungary. Otthon Centrum possesses a database of many thousands of registered clients and properties for sale, which helps you sell your property or find a new one conveniently and quickly.

Our agents in Hungary
Peter Gal
Peter Gal
16 564 properties
Agencies nearby
OTP Bank
2 properties

About us OTP Ingatlanpont Kft. was established in 2011 as a member of the OTP Bank Group. Our company combines real estate and banking expertise in a unique way in Hungary, and as one of the most important real estate brokers in the country, it provides its clients with a reliable solution in the process of buying and selling real estate. We offer our customers unique properties that are not available anywhere else, and we support our sellers with the most advanced sales techniques.

 

Megbizhato Ingatlan
14 properties

We started our real estate business in 2020. We also deal with property management and renting.

Perfect Invest Hungary Ltd.
8 258 properties

Duna House is the largest real estate agency network in Hungary, with more than 130 offices throughout the country and with more than 2000 employees. Duna House was founded in 1998, since than the company is growing rapidly. Duna House offers not only residential real estate, but commercial, retail, office and development projects as well and plots of land also. The company is the only real estate agency in Hungary that is listed on the Budapest Stock Exchange and has it's own development projects.

Realting.com
Go