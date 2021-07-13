Company description

Otthon Centrum, which was nominated by the Hungarian Real Estate Association in 2006, has become the winner of the title "Best Hungarian Real Estate Agent" for the eighth time. Otthon Centrum offers a wide choice of services in the field of buying and selling residential real estate.



At the moment, we own 5 offices in the centre of Budapest. Our experienced team of consultants is always willing to help you find the right property in the city centre, in the suburbs, or in any other city of Hungary. Otthon Centrum possesses a database of many thousands of registered clients and properties for sale, which helps you sell your property or find a new one conveniently and quickly.