OOO Dobrye Mysli

Belarus, Minsk
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
5 years 4 months
Languages
Русский
Website
d-mysli.by/
About the agency
Good Thoughts real estate agency was founded by a team of like-minded professionals. Each of us has own real estate experience that we have combined to form for clients a positive perception of a realtor. By providing high-quality real estate services that meet your expectations, we want to set a high standard for all real estate agencies in Belarus. Indeed, we love and know our work, understand our customers' needs, and strive to meet them to the fullest extent possible.
Agencies nearby
Garant Nedvizhimost
Belarus, Liesnia
Residential property 403 Сommercial property 35 Long-term rental 159 Lands 48
The real estate agency «Garant Real Estate» LLC is one of the largest real estate agencies in Minsk. Every day, our specialists help people find profitable and safe solutions to all problems related to the sale, purchase, and rental of real estate.
Era - Nedvizhimosti plyus
Belarus, Liesnia
New buildings 20
We work 24/7 to help our clients – buyers and sellers of real estate – safely, quickly and profitably solve the housing problem.Sale / purchase / lease; new buildings / secondary buildings; residential / commercial real estate; rooms / apartments / residential buildings / land plots - all th…
Kohinur
Belarus, Minsk
Company's year of foundation 2002
Residential property 1
Agentstvo nedvizhimosti Sotni metrov
Belarus, Minsk
Company's year of foundation 2021
Residential property 49 Сommercial property 7 Long-term rental 1 Lands 2
Sotni metrov (Hundreds of meters) is a client-oriented company. For us, the legality of our transactions, the security of our settlements, and the convenience and comfort of our clients are equally important. We provide services in the secondary and primary housing markets. Apartments, house…
OOO Tvoy rielter
Belarus, Homyel
Residential property 93
Your Realtor real estate agency helps its clients to make their cherished dreams and plans come true. We provide only high-quality services to both individuals and legal entities. Every person to cooperate with our company will definitely get the desired result and confidence in the future
