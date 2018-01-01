  1. Realting.com
Montenegro, 85310 30 Njegoseva Budva Montenegro
Real estate agency
2009
English, Русский, Italiano, Српски, Crnogorski
mnestate.com
Company description

Welcome to MNestate, Montenegro's leading real estate agency. We are ready to provide you with a team of experienced professionals who are ready to help you with the sale or purchase of real estate.

Consulting and strategy are the foundation of our work. We constantly monitor the dynamics of the real estate market in Montenegro and offer our customers only the best opportunities. Our goal is to provide you with maximum benefits in transactions.

We also specialize in providing reliable investment projects. Our experts carefully calculate the return on investment in order to provide you with a stable and profitable result. We understand that investing in real estate is a serious matter, and our task is to help you make informed decisions.

MNestate seeks to create a long-term partnership with each of our customers. We create a safe and friendly environment where you can feel comfortable and confident. Our team will help you at every stage of your life in Montenegro, whether it is buying a first home or managing an investment portfolio.

We are proud to provide an individual approach to each client. Your interests and wishes are our priority. We will carefully listen to your requirements and provide you with the best real estate options that meet your needs.

When it comes to selecting real estate, we are looking for the perfect balance between value and quality. Thanks to our deep knowledge of the local real estate market, we offer you the best options with the optimal price-quality ratio.

Our agents in Montenegro
violetta@mnestate.com
24 properties
