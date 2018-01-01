  1. Realting.com
MGI

Paseo Mallorca, 14 Entlo. C 07012 Palma de Mallorca
MGI
Real estate agency
1990
Español
www.inmomgi.com
Agencies nearby
Dunamar Urbana SL
39 properties

Dunamar Urbana is a company with extensive experience in the field of real estate, as well as with a clearly defined goal: excellence in the service of our customers. The scope is based mainly on the sale of apartments and apartments in the cities of Torrevieja, Alicante, Costa Blanca where we have a wide selection of new buildings and secondary housing. With the support of the best and most qualified specialists, we offer professional advice for buying a house with more transparent and simple conditions.

GestaliHome
578 properties
To offer even more services to its customers, Gestali opens a department specializing in the real estate transaction: GestaliHome in Alicante, offers you a perfect knowledge of the Spanish real estate market. Gestali is a tax firm of the Fiseco group present in Alicante, Valencia and Gandia, practising in the field of accounting and auditing for more than 30 years.To guarantee you an investment of quality and safety, GestaliHome s ´ is positioned on the market of new build. Present on the regions going from the Costa Blanca to the Costa del Sol, and passing through the Costa Cálida and Costa de Almeria, GestaliHome guarantees you the most complete range of products thanks to our direct relations with the main promoters of the region. GestaliHome is your ideal partner to place your money under the Spanish sun!
Solo Marbella Real Estate
89 properties

SOLO Marbella is the agency and your personal expert in the field of real estate services on the southern coast of Spain.

Your dream of an ideal home to come true- is our main ambition. Perhaps, it sounds nice and romantic. However, works to succeed in results, with the help implementing our strongest tools :

latest market data; cooperation with reliable partners; own base of the checked up objects in which there are exclusive villas, family townhouses and modern apartments.

Providing realtor services, we support you in your striving to be better, to live better and to make people you love happy. Thise are facts that transforms our work into something more than a simple transaction in the real estate sphere. It makes us who we are.

We started our work in 2010. At that time, we specialized mainly in sale of luxury apartments and houses. Within a few years, we have strengthened our position in the field of work with premium real estate and expanded our database with properties for rent. Later we realized that it was not enough simply to help person with purchase of the house abroad and conduct a successful transaction. The new owner, as a ruel, has many concerns for the aftersales management of the properti. By this way, we began to help in such issues, too. Then we were asked to help with investment issues, and we managed to render proper support to the investment project. Now investments in Spanish Real Estate Sigment are on the list of what we are good at.

It turns out that SOLO Marbella agency, with its current values now, has been growing up on the one profound desire, desire to help others. We are all united by the fact that we cannot wait to help until a suitable opportunity for something appears, we create this opportunity by ourselves.

Today, our clients call us when they want to buy, sell or rent real estate on Costa del Sol: from Marbella East and Los Monteros to the Golden Mile, Puerto Banús, Guadalmina and to Benahavís and Estepona.

BENNECKE
1 493 properties
Bennecke was founded in 1988 and our office is located in Punta Prima on the Costa Blanca between Torrevieja and the popular tourist location of the Orihuela Costa. Bennecke have 32 years of experience finding their clients their dream properties in Spain and are one of the best known and trusted Real Estate Agencies on the Costa Blanca. The biggest demand for Spanish properties is without doubt the properties that are located within walking distance to the beach, property prices are normally substantially higher than those located more inland so it's worth shopping around first before making your choice. Bennecke is a trusted, well known professional Real Estate Agent that puts it's customers first while guiding them through every step of the process. We can offer our clients personal and legal advice and support while providing some of the the best houses for sale in Spain. Our extensive range of properties include resales, new builds and key ready properties for all types of properties such as villas, apartments, townhouses, penthouses and some of the best luxury properties you can find anywhere. Bennecke are expanding and offering many more property services all the time including property management and we now have are own dedicated rental department. Below are just a few of our latest properties for sale in Spain, you can also search individual property areas such as the popular Costa Blanca & Torrevieja or search by property type for Spanish Villas, Apartments, Townhouses or Penthouses.
Dream Homes Tenerife
17 properties

Looking for a home in Tenerife? Let us make this Dream come true! Whether you are looking for a luxury property, villa or smaller house, or apartment - we are here to help! Keen to move to Tenerife or already living the Dream on the island? Whether you are coming to this beautiful island for work or just looking for a change we would love to hear from you! Bought your home as an investment or looking for someone to take care of it while you are away? Contact us for tailored made packages that suits you. We work around your needs!

