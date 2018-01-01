Edita estate

  1. Realting.com
Turkey, KEMERAĞZI MAHALLESİ YAŞAR SOBUTAY BLV. GRAND BAZAAR AVM Apt. NO: 324/21 AKSU/ANTALYA
Real estate agency
English, Русский, Türkçe
Our agents in Turkey
Muhammet GURBAN
Muhammet GURBAN
Agencies nearby
Kinaci Property
67 properties

Kınaci Group Constructıon

We are a group of companies with 30 years of experience in the construction segment and real estate activity.

Until 2021, a large number of real estate objects were built and successfully sold. Kınaci Group has partnerships with leading Turkish construction companies in the implementation of their projects and joint construction.

The main task of our company is to constantly improve the quality of the services offered. We build our facilities ourselves, we are well versed in construction and building materials, therefore we boldly offer facilities, guaranteeing their quality. Thanks to an individual approach to each client, we have become one of the best construction companies and real estate agencies on the Antalya coast.

Our objects:

Happy Life Homes; Suite Residence; Marmara Residence; Orange Garden Residence; Dolce Vita Residence; Casa Bianca Residence, и еще много других красивых элитных проектов было построено нашей компанией.
REALTORINTURKEY
1 339 properties

For us it is not just about the sale of the fast buck, we are dedicated to providing excellent after-sales care. One of the longest established real estate and investment consultancies in Turkey we offer a 100% customer satisfaction policy and train all our staff in delivering first-rate customer service. We currently hold one of the largest property portfolios in Turkey providing maximum choice and premium quality properties and are one of the only companies offering all-inclusive free viewing trips.

Victori Company
9 properties

Услуги нашей компании Основным принципом деятельности является надежность. Мы дорожим своей репутацией и строим свою работу так, чтобы все гости остались довольны сотрудничеством.

Panorama Homes Network
22 properties

We have added high value to the property market in Alanya and the surrounding area for the past years.If you are planning to buy or sell a property(s) in Turkey we are ready to give a reliable and successful service.   Why should you choose for Panoramahomes NETWORK ?

We are a multi lingual English, Dutch, Turkish, German and Scandinavians languages speaking team.( You will receive all services with own languages) We know the business and Alanya due to our own experiences We have a lot of happy clients ( See our guest book) Our project are of high standard and quality according to European standards and all our project are all inclusive ( No surprise cost) Our high and quality service(s) continue also after you have bought your property (First year is free ) Naturally we are working according European standards with Turkish touch of hospitality Did you get curious? Do not hesitate to contact us and be our guest in Alanya.
Info Gayrimenkul
