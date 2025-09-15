  1. Realting.com
  3. Arendom - Daily rental accommodation

Belarus,
;
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Русский
Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 03:10
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Moscow)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
My partners
1 agent
Our agents abroad
ULIA ULIA
261 property
Agencies nearby
Agentstvo nedvizhimosti Sotni metrov
Belarus, Minsk
Company's year of foundation 2021
Residential property 49 Сommercial property 7 Long-term rental 1 Lands 2
Sotni metrov (Hundreds of meters) is a client-oriented company. For us, the legality of our transactions, the security of our settlements, and the convenience and comfort of our clients are equally important. We provide services in the secondary and primary housing markets. Apartments, house…
Centr nedvizhimosti PAKODAN
Belarus, Liesnia
Lands 1
PAKODAN company has branches all over Minsk and the regions of the country. Choosing our company, our clients receive a comprehensive service pack of all the real estate transactions: Apartment purchase/sale; Houses and territories, including prime ones; Commercial estate; Shared…
Grodnenskoe agentstvo nedvizhimosti
Belarus, Hrodna
Residential property 11 Long-term rental 1 Lands 1
We are a young professional team of certified realtors in Grodno. Extensive experience of successful work allows us to solve our clients' housing issues again and again safely. We sincerely love our job. We are ready to help even in the most confusing and non-standard situations
Silvan-Invest
Belarus, Minsk
New buildings 1 Residential property 36 Сommercial property 52 Long-term rental 44 Lands 3
The main goal of our company when providing services is fast and high-quality real estate transactions. Besides, we constantly monitor the market to provide our clients with up-to-date recommendations for commercial property transactions. Today, we possess a wide database of loyal sellers (l…
OOO Tvoy rielter
Belarus, Homyel
Residential property 100
Your Realtor real estate agency helps its clients to make their cherished dreams and plans come true. We provide only high-quality services to both individuals and legal entities. Every person to cooperate with our company will definitely get the desired result and confidence in the future
