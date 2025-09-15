Arendom - Daily rental accommodation

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Sotni metrov (Hundreds of meters) is a client-oriented company. For us, the legality of our transactions, the security of our settlements, and the convenience and comfort of our clients are equally important. We provide services in the secondary and primary housing markets. Apartments, house…
PAKODAN company has branches all over Minsk and the regions of the country. Choosing our company, our clients receive a comprehensive service pack of all the real estate transactions:
Apartment purchase/sale;
Houses and territories, including prime ones;
Commercial estate;
Shared…
We are a young professional team of certified realtors in Grodno. Extensive experience of successful work allows us to solve our clients' housing issues again and again safely. We sincerely love our job. We are ready to help even in the most confusing and non-standard situations
The main goal of our company when providing services is fast and high-quality real estate transactions. Besides, we constantly monitor the market to provide our clients with up-to-date recommendations for commercial property transactions. Today, we possess a wide database of loyal sellers (l…
Your Realtor real estate agency helps its clients to make their cherished dreams and plans come true. We provide only high-quality services to both individuals and legal entities. Every person to cooperate with our company will definitely get the desired result and confidence in the future