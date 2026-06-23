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Ambassador Realty Group

Georgia,
;
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
Русский
Working time
Closed now
Our agents abroad
Roman Mirovoy
Roman Mirovoy
1 property
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