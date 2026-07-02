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Apart hotel Kommerceskaa nedvizimost v First Tower Ambassadori Island Batumi

Batumi, Georgia
Price on request
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ID: 39681
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi
  • Address
    Odysseas Dimitriadis Street

About the complex

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Commercial property in First Tower - Ambassadori Island Batumi

Commercial premises in the heart of the first artificial island on the Black Sea

First Tower commercial real estate is an opportunity to purchase premises in the project, which will become a new point of attraction for Batumi and the entire Black Sea coast.

First Tower is the first tower of the large-scale project Ambassadori Island Batumi, which creates a full-fledged modern city with residential, business, tourist and entertainment infrastructure. It is here that the main flow of residents, tourists and guests of the island will be formed.

Business where thousands of customers pass daily

The commercial premises are located on the first and second commercial levels of the tower and are designed for constant high traffic.

By the time the project is completed, First Tower will be home to more than 3,000 residents and Ambassadori Island’s population will exceed 90,000, creating a constant demand for restaurants, cafes, shops, medical and consumer services, offices, beauty salons and other commercial formats.

Why this business will be in demand

  • location in the central commercial area of the island;

  • intensive pedestrian and car traffic;

  • separate entrance to each room and round-the-clock access;

  • the possibility of combining or separating premises for business tasks;

  • window glass to the entire height of the floor;

  • ceilings of 4.5 meters, allowing you to implement any design decisions;

  • Readiness of Shell & Core for individual finishing;

  • the possibility of organizing a summer terrace;

  • engineering capacities, including for restaurants and catering enterprises;

  • The possibility of placing facade advertising with maximum visibility.

Suitable for almost any business format

Commercial premises were designed as universal spaces for:

  • restaurants and cafes;

  • coffee shops and pastry shops;

  • premium boutiques;

  • supermarkets;

  • pharmacies;

  • medical and cosmetological centers;

  • beauty salons;

  • banks;

  • Sales offices;

  • showrooms of international brands;

  • service companies.

Technical advantages

The area of the premises varies from 55 to 294 m2, which allows you to choose the optimal solution for both a small business and a large network tenant.

Each room is equipped with modern engineering systems, central air conditioning and heating, water and sewerage points, several entry options and round-the-clock access. High panoramic showcases provide natural lighting and excellent visual appeal for buyers.

Investment in the future business center of Batumi

Buying commercial real estate in First Tower is an opportunity to enter the project at an early stage of development at starting prices.

As the island’s infrastructure – the yacht marina, the Event Hall, Georgia’s largest shopping center, beaches, hotels, business centers and residential areas – is commissioned, commercial premises will be at the center of the new urban core, where a constant flow of customers and high demand from tenants will form.

First Tower is a commercial property in a location that is being created from scratch as a new international center for life, tourism and business on the Black Sea.

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    58

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia
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Apart hotel Kommerceskaa nedvizimost v First Tower Ambassadori Island Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
Price on request
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