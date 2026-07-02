Apart hotel Grand Millennium Kobuleti start prodaz

Grand Millennium Kobuleti Premium Complex

Grand Millennium Kobuleti is a new premium flagship project on the first coastline of the Black Sea, which opens a new chapter in the development of resort real estate in Georgia.

This is not just a residential complex by the sea. It is a large-scale international resort that combines branded service, world-class hotel infrastructure, premium residences and professional real estate management.

The project is created for investors who choose liquid assets with high potential for value growth, as well as for those who appreciate an exceptional level of comfort, privacy and quality rest.

Why the Grand Millennium Kobuleti

First coastline

The project is located directly on the Black Sea coast. Most residences offer panoramic views of the sea and mountains, and its own resort infrastructure allows you to enjoy your holidays all year round.

One of the most promising resorts in Georgia

Kobuleti today becomes a natural continuation of the development of Batumi.

This is a modern resort of a new generation that combines:

wide sand and pebble beaches;

subtropical climate;

a calm atmosphere;

ecologically clean coast;

Actively developing tourist infrastructure.

Just 30-40 minutes to the center of Batumi and the international airport allow you to combine the advantages of a large city with the comfort of resort life.

As the region develops, the value of real estate here demonstrates a steady growth potential, which makes entry into the project especially attractive during the construction phase.

International scope of the project

Grand Millennium Kobuleti is a world-class resort cluster.

The project includes:

32-storey modern complex;

240 hotel rooms;

More than 1500 branded residences;

professional property management;

International hotel service;

developed resort infrastructure.

All residences are transferred fully ready for living ("turnkey"), which allows you to immediately start earning income after commissioning the complex.

The completion date is July 2030.

An investment that works for you

Grand Millennium Kobuleti is an investment asset with a high capitalization potential.

Owners benefit from:

prestigious property on the first line of the sea;

professional management of the facility;

the possibility of obtaining passive income;

high demand from tourists;

The value of the property increases as the region develops.

The branded format of the project significantly increases its liquidity and attractiveness for international buyers.

Infrastructure level of the world resort

The main advantage of Grand Millennium Kobuleti is a complete ecosystem for recreation, entertainment, sports and business.

World-class casinos

One of the central facilities of the complex will be a large-scale casino with an area of 10,000 m2, including:

6,000 m2 of play space;

4,000 m2 of show and entertainment areas.

Wellness & SPA – 3,500 m2 of recovery and relaxation

For residents and guests will be available:

Russian bath;

Finnish sauna;

paired

Hummam?

traditional Turkish foam peeling (kese);

cedar barrels;

ice font with herbs;

Jacuzzi;

two pools;

Salt room;

Heated beds.

Fitness & Recovery

The complex provides a modern space for sports and restoration:

professional fitness room;

yoga studios;

Pilates;

vertical and horizontal solarium.

More than 6,500 m2 of additional infrastructure

Residents will be able to use everything they need without leaving the complex:

6 restaurants with European, Asian and Caucasian cuisine;

4 modern cinemas;

bowling?

Billiards;

outdoor pools;

Infinity pool;

simulator of skiing and snowboarding;

cigar room;

wine cellar;

coworking

comfortable fireplaces;

children's club;

boutiques of premium brands;

medical office;

beauty salon;

Two helipads.

This set of infrastructure makes the complex a full-fledged year-round resort of international level.

Comfortable terms of purchase

You can invest in Grand Millennium Kobuleti on the most favorable terms:

down payment - 20%;

interest-free installments until the completion of construction;

construction period - until July 2030;

All residences are handed over with full finishing and ready for use.

Grand Millennium Kobuleti – Investing in the Future

Real estate on the first coastline always remains one of the most sought-after assets. However, projects combining an international hotel brand, developed infrastructure, professional management and the scale of the resort are extremely rare.

Grand Millennium Kobuleti is an opportunity to become the owner of a new generation of real estate, which combines the comfort of premium holidays, stable profitability potential and long-term capital growth.

Grand Millennium Kobuleti is a place where investment meets a world-class lifestyle.